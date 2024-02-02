▶️ High Desert Happenings: Feb. 2 – Feb. 4

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy first weekend of February! Here’s a few of the events going on around the High Desert this weekend.

Friday

Fat Friday Happy Hour at Oregon Spirit Distillers from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Bend from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Singles Mingle and Speed Dating at Bend Wine Bar from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday

Flannel Fest at Midtown Yacht Club from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

K9 Keg Pull at The Village at Sunriver starting at 11:00 a.m.

High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Soup-er Bowl at Unitarian Church starting from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday

Pink Floyd & the Void at the High Desert Music Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Elovaters at the Domino Room, Bend starting at 6:30 p.m.

VertFest at Mount Bachelor starting at 8:00 a.m.