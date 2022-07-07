by Travis Pittman

The second clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Thursday.

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.

The hunt is divided into six geographical zones. Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Harney counties are in Zone 4. Klamath, Lake, Josephine and Jackson counties are in Zone 3. Eastern Oregon is in Zone 5. Southwest Oregon is in Zone 2 while Zone 1 has been split into an east and west region covering Portland and Northwest Oregon.

Five daily clues as to the bottles’ locations will be revealed through Sunday.

Zone 3 Day 2 clue

The county is vast so let’s narrow in

It’s tempting to say Gold Hill is where to begin

But for this hunt you should search somewhere south of center

This place wouldn’t exist without the help of a mentor

Zone 4 Day 2 clue

You’re one step closer to mining the gold

This county’s Aunt took them in from the cold

She charmed Sourdough with stylish flair

Last wishes fulfilled by Abigail’s heir

This hunt impels you to use your wit –

Come on now, Yukon do it!

Zone 5 Day 2 clue

Our treasure is sure to be highly sought after,

but if this game is to be your fun,

search between the state’s deadliest natural disaster,

and the ancient one.

The green, refillable bottles come with a small, Oregon-shaped tag that says “The Oregon Bottle Bill: Promoting a legacy of recycling since 1971.” They will come with a small bag to keep the bottle in.

The winners get to keep the bottle and will get to choose one of the 5,000 BottleDrop Give nonprofit partners to receive a $1,000 donation.

Important Bottle Hunt rules

Do not trespass on private property. All bottles are hidden in parks or trails open to the public .

. Do not go inside any buildings to look for bottles. All bottles are hidden outside .

. Do not dig for the bottles or otherwise damage/destroy any plants or structures at the park/trail, and bottles will not be hidden in any community garden spaces . The bottles may be concealed but will not be hidden in places that require damaging property in any way. You do not need to dig underground or destroy anything to access the bottles, and doing so is prohibited.

. The bottles may be concealed but will not be hidden in places that require damaging property in any way. You do not need to dig underground or destroy anything to access the bottles, and doing so is prohibited. Abide by any park/trail hours while you are hunting.

The Oregon Bottle Bill, signed into law on July 2, 1971, was the nation’s first beverage container redemption system that allowed people to get money back for returning bottles.

OBRC said the Oregon redemption rate was 83.9% in 2021, with Oregonians returning nearly 2 billion containers for recycling.