▶️ Heart of Oregon Corps receives $1.5 million grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Heart of Oregon Corps, an organization dedicated to helping educate youth and prepare them for the job force, has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The organization says its YouthBuild program works to engage teens and young adults by pushing them to pursue education and grow as community leaders, despite hardships they may face at home.

“In this job training program, we pay our young people stipends. We provide them supportive services. We provide them bus passes. Basically, we have a work-earn-learn model,” said Kara Johnson, Deputy Director of Heart of Oregon Corps.

The program trains youth aged 16 to 24 for jobs, so that they can build better lives. The organization says the three-year grant will help with their mission.