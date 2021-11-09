▶️ Healthcare clinics see success, relief with new pediatric COVID vaccine

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Parents and kids waited in lines and Bend health care clinics were packed Monday as the first pediatric doses of the COVID vaccine were distributed.

At Mosaic Medical, about 140 kids got their shot Monday morning, and they’re expecting many more to stop by in the coming days.

“So it was great, we were prepared. We had enough staff and vaccines and everything on site,” said Tamarra Harris, the Pediatrics Clinics Manager for Mosaic.

Mosaic is currently in contact with state providers to get more of the pediatric dose to keep up with demand, but they say inventory is strong for the next couple of days.

Thank you @MosaicMedical for vaccinating my two 5-11 year olds this morning! Everyone was so friendly and excited and it made the experience really positive. We are one relieved family today! #GetVaccinated #inbend — Megan Perkins – Bend City Councilor (@BendMegan) November 8, 2021

Those doses brought strong reactions at the Mosaic clinic with several parents, kids, and providers shedding tears for the arrival of the vaccine.

“Oh gosh, the responses were amazing. One of them was ‘I get to have a birthday party,’ ‘I get to see my friends’, ‘I want to go places,’” Harris said.

Central Oregon Pediatrics Association administered 250 pediatric doses on Saturday and is still going strong with large turnouts to their clinics.

“I think parents are very grateful. It’s been hard for a lot families to have part of the family vaccinated and then the younger kids that aren’t and having to temper all of their activities,” said Doctor Megan Karnopp of COPA.

This child-focused vaccine, which is 1/3 of the dosage of the adult Pfizer vaccine, is another welcome sign of hope for fighting against COVID.

“It’s been a long two years and parents are really really excited. I just want to encourage everyone to be patient with those in line around you, be patient with the staff working with you, and as we work out all of the kinks in this process. As you can imagine, the demand is great, staffing is challenged throughout everywhere, nationwide,” Harris said.

You can find the location and hours of clinics offering the pediatric COVID vaccine at the Bend La Pine Schools’ COVID Vaccine Dashboard.