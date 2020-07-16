▶️ Health officials work to contain COVID outbreak in Bend

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Health officials are scrambling to contain an outbreak of COVID 19 in the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend.

At this point, there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID 19 at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care facility in Bend.

Nineteen residents and three staff members have tested positive for the virus.

“We found out about the positive results for the 20 or so individuals yesterday (July 15) and reported them out. And then we found out about a few more of them as well,” said Morgan Emerson, preparedness coordinator for Deschutes County Health Services.

Emerson said the Deschutes County Health Department sent in an infection prevention team after the initial positive test.

The Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority are also involved.

DHS was on site yesterday to conduct in-person evaluations and help the facility implement infection prevention protocols.

“There hasn’t been anything found to indicate that this facility wasn’t doing the best that they could to protect their residents,” Emerson said,

She says the infection is contained to one area of the memory care facility, and that area has been isolated.

Frontier Management LLC, which owns Mount Bachelor Memory Care and 100 similar facilities in 18 states, says it implemented health and safety protocols in February.

All workers are said to be “aware of precautions to take and to immediately report suspicions of being exposed or of symptoms displayed” by residents.

“They are setting up a protocol to make sure people are tested frequently; to make sure if there are any changes in status or if for some reason there is a positive in the cohort of people who are not being isolated from those who are positive that they are able to swiftly take action to protect the health of everyone,” said Emerson.

Frontier Management says it “continues to aggressively disinfect the premises, enforce proper distances, encourage hand washing and regular health screenings.”

Local health authorities say this outbreak should serve as a reminder why the public needs to continue taking precautions including wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance, regular hand washing and staying home when individuals feel sick.