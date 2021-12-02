▶️ Health officials expect continued surge in COVID vaccination numbers

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Between a new variant and kids becoming eligible, various local vaccination clinics are seeing the same kind of interest and pressure.

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center had hundreds come through its drive-thru vaccine clinic Tuesday, the first day of operation, and many more on Wednesday.

“Four hundred fifty four doses were provided to the community and that included primarily booster doses,” Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Public Health said. “About 375 booster doses were given out, and the rest were of mix of first doses, second doses, and pediatric vaccines.”

That is not the only bustling location.

Five hundred more people showed up to a clinic at Larkspur Community Center Tuesday, and the Deschutes Public Library in downtown Bend has been consistently busy giving booster doses.

“Here at the Bend Library we’ve given up to 400 doses,” Crystal Sully, Deschutes County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine operations supervisor said. “That’s a lot of vaccinations over the course of four hours.”

Sully says each new week tends to be the biggest week yet at pop-up clinics and crowds will likely continue.

“Because of the numbers we have in Deschutes County of people who want that boost dose and the lack of a true mass vaccination site,” Sully said. “I’m expecting the crowds through December and into January.”

The drive-thru clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond is open Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The clinic at Larkspur Community Center in Bend is open every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The clinic at the Deschutes Public Library in downtown Bend is open every Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.