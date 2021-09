by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a wheelchair that resembles more of a mountain bike than a traditional wheelchair, and its purpose is to get people to beautiful outdoor areas that otherwise might prove impossible.

The all-terrain AdvenChair is the brain child of Bend local Geoff Babb.

After suffering multiple severe strokes, Babb set out to develop a wheelchair like never before.

Eric Lindstrom joined Babb and the Oregon Adaptive Sports team as they took the chair for a spin at Shevelin Park.