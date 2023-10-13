▶️ Halloween spending expected to shatter previous records this year

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

With Halloween getting scary close, people are scrambling to find the perfect costume.

“We’re hoping to be Ricky Bobby and Carly Bobby for a shake-and-bake duo,” said Casey and Maribel of Bend. “See what they got here to kind of satisfy that.”

“He has a big party for all the toddlers part of the Moms Club, but he’s got his mask to show you this,” said Michaela, JoJo, and Joseph of Bend. “I got a mask.”

According to the National Retail Federation‘s annual survey, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record of $12.2 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.6 billion.

“like with everything with inflation, it’s we’re not surprised at this point when things are more expensive,” said Casey and Maribel. “So we’re trying to be as creative as we can. But also, thankfully, we’re in a financial position to be able to afford our costumes that.”

Per-person spending is also up as consumers plan to spend a record $108.24 each, up five-and-a-half bucks from the record set in 2021.

“His (mask) was still around 20 bucks, which was kind of the average for ours,” said Michaela, JoJo, and Joseph. “We’re just looking at like the bagged ones, and they’re like 20 to 40. So, not too bad and not too low. Too high. Not too high.”

Sixty-nine percent of those celebrating Halloween plan to buy costumes, a slight rise from 67% last year.

“Saturdays have been super busy weekdays, not as much, but it’s getting a lot busier,” said an employee at Spirit Halloween Marshall Moore. “We see a lot of costumes being sold, especially with like the license stuff like Halloween, Scream, a lot of Chucky stuff, too.”

Total spending on costumes is expected to reach a record $4.1 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2022.