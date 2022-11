by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a push across the country for high school students to get educated about their personal finances. Wendy Gillette reports on a program at a New York school teaching kids about budgeting, taxes, NFT, identity theft and student loans to help them make better financial decisions.

RELATED: Sound financial advice from preschoolers on how to spend Powerball jackpot

RELATED: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon