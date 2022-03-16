▶️ Gov. Brown signs $100M childcare bill in Bend, tours COCC

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

It wasn’t your typical Tuesday afternoon at Bloom Children’s Center in Bend.

Surrounded by toys, books and games, Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill 4005, providing $100 million to increase childcare services for centers just like Bloom.

“We’ve heard consistently, from our businesses, from childcare providers and working families alike that access to childcare is the biggest barrier to Oregonians returning to the workforce,” she said during her remarks before signing.

She said the bill would provide $21 million for childcare workforce recruitment and retention, a $22 million grant to fund organizations working with current and new providers to expand capacity to serve more children, and $17.3 million to community-based organizations to launch new provider efforts and expand capacity.

It will also provide $27 million to increase childcare subsidy rates to 2020 market rates, to which Brown said “better late than never!”

The childcare center’s owner and director Stephanie Krause also took the podium to share about her experiences and speak to the deep need.

“We’re really creative at using resources in the best way possible at the least expensive possible. However, we’re in a field that desperately needs funding,” she said.

Sen. Tim Knopp and Rep. Jason Kropf attended the signing, as well as other local childcare providers.

After the signing, Central Oregon Daily News asked Gov. Brown why she chose to come to Bend to sign the bill.

“What this community understands is the importance of making sure that working families have access to quality affordable childcare,” she said. “I know that Katy Brooks from the Chamber has been working with NeighborImpact and other community organizations to both grow capacity, expand the workforce and maintain the fabulous providers that we already have in the community, and I wanted to reward and recognize that work.

“Secondly, the legislation makes significant investments in this region to continue to grow the capacity.

Brown said she was very pleased that Stephanie at Bloom was able to host her and her team.

“I had an opportunity to walk through her amazing daycare facility, it’s really, really wonderful and it’s very clear that she and her team care very deeply about providing quality care to the children that are here,” she said.

Alyssa Chatterjee, Acting Director of the Early Learning Division in the Oregon Department of Education, spoke on the specifics of the training the funds would help provide for childcare workers.

“Right now, you can’t get very high in the professional learning trajectory if you speak a language other than English, so finding ways to create more accessible training opportunities, providing coaching, quality assurance…we have quality improvement specialists on the ground that can help programs improve the quality of their care,” she said.

“Work on expanding, business model support…this is all going to help our existing programs expand and help interested providers come into the field going forward.”

Brown added that Senator Knope recently used some of his ARPA fund allocation to allow students at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and OSU-Cascades to receive paid internships and get a portion of their tuition reimbursed for human development and early childhood education courses through the “Little Kits” program.

“It’s great that it’s a partnership between both the community college and the university, so students can access through either point,” she said.

Later in the day, Brown took a tour of the Health Careers Center and paramedicine facilities at Central Oregon Community College, as they will benefit from funds through her Future Ready Oregon package.

“The other piece that’s incredibly important is that we have a healthcare workforce that meets the needs of our communities,” she said. “What I’m excited about here is that you’re really focused on diversifying the workforce pipeline, and that is really great news.”

The package will invest $200 million in education and training to strengthen the state’s workforce.

Brown heard from students and instructors from the medical, dental, pharmacy and paramedicine courses, and even got a peek at some of the lifelike dummies students use for hands-on learning.

During her final year in office, Brown says she’s making it a top priority to provide more assistance for working families through workforce opportunities, affordable housing, and childcare.