▶️ Getting some fresh air, while maintaining a safe distance

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

If you’re going to be outside, there’s a few rules you should probably follow.

Danielle Fournier walked the Deschutes River Trail Monday afternoon, and noticed people were maintaining their distance.

“Probably farther than six feet,” said Fournier. “Like people kind of on that side, and I’m kind of on this side. So yeah, in general.”

The Bend Park and Recreation District has placed signs around some of your favorite outdoor spots, including the Deschutes River Trail, encouraging residents to uphold certain safety standards.

Community Relations Manager Julie Brown says, “We want to encourage people to stay six feet apart from one another. We’re encouraging people to use the trails solo or with only small numbers of people from an individual household.”

Bend resident Nathan Opie says those around him did a decent job at keeping their distance on the trails.

“For the most part, most people were at least six feet apart or more.”

But it’s going to take some getting used to.

When asked if Opie himself did a good job at maintaining a 6- foot distance, he said, “For the most part no.”

It’s an adjustment for both walkers and bicyclists like Harper Rich.

Rich says, “Sometimes when there’s a lot of people on like maybe a smaller section, you have to get closer to pass.”

Parks and Rec says getting out of the house to get some fresh air is okay, you just have to consider those around you.

“We know that being able to get out for a short walk or a dog walk is really important,” said Brown. “We want to make sure that everybody has the ability to do that, while also maintaining their own safety and the safety of others.”

For more information on trail etiquette, visit bendparksandrec.org/COVID-19.