▶️ General Duffy’s Waterhole announces 2023 Summer Kickin’ Concert Series

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Swing your partner round and round.

General Duffy’s Waterhole announced the 2023 Summer Kickin’ Concert Series in Downtown Redmond.

“It was a project eight months in the makings,” said the owner of General Duffy’s, Tanner Robertson. “My folks and I went out to Nashville to prospect agents and talent, and we’re so excited for seven national touring artists. Mostly countries, Southern Rock. That seemed to be a good fit for our establishment and community.”

Robertson says the concert series had six leading attraction performers last year.

This year there is seven national artists with names like Clay Walker, Lonestar, and Craig Morgan.

“The city has been so great to us and our local neighbors and business partners all around downtown have been very supportive,” he said. “So it’s really exciting to offer that unique experience that you can only get downtown Redmond.”

Main Attraction ticket prices vary from $45 for general admission and $120 for VIP passes.

“We’ve really focused our effort on maintaining an affordable family-style pricing, and that’s been built into all of our shows,” said Robertson. “So we don’t want to see our neighbors getting priced out. We really want to focus on that family-style pricing.”