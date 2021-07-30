▶️ Games, rides & fear: A recipe for the perfect Deschutes Co. Fair experience

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

You don’t go to the Deschutes County Fair to sit around. (That’s a job for the pigs.)

You go to experience one of America’s truly great sources of pure family fun.

Test your skills with some darts and balloons, toss some rings, or shoot some hoops.

You can test your strength, your bull-riding abilities and your intestinal fortitude (literally.)

And you can throw caution to the wind by strapping into metal rollercoasters, the Ferris wheel and tilt-a-whirl…and hoping for the best.

Here goes nothing.