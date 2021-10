by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A trio of exotic pets have arrived at the Bend Humane Society.

Sugar gliders are are about the size of a hamster and resemble flying squirrels.

These cute, nocturnal marsupials can live over 10 years and require a lot of specialized care.

If you’re interested in adding these three to your family, visit the Humane Society and meet 9-year-old Nemo, and 7-year-olds Stitch and Nala.

Their big eyes just might steal your heart!