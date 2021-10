by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

9-month-old Leah is one of 27 dogs flown from Louisiana to Bend after Hurricane Ida.

She was rescued from a neglect case and was raised almost entirely in a kennel.

Despite her rough start, she has a will to survive and thrive.

Sweet, loving, goofy and a bit shy; Leah is seeking a dog-savvy person to give her a new leash on life.

If you are interested in meeting Leah, stop by the Humane Society of Central Oregon and say hi!