by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon wants you to fall in love with a feline.

This month the adoption fee on all cats age 6 months or older is only $5.

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccination, microchip, ID tag, a health exam, and more!

Willie is one of the cats available.

At 12.5 lbs, he is a quite a big guy!

This handsome, regal 8-year-old is cute and curious.

Visit the Humane Society in Bend before October 30th to take Willie home for just $5!