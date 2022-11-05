▶️ Fundraiser features plenty of pies and 76 years of history

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A thousand pies, home-made sausage, fun-runs, music, and quilt auctions on offer Saturday in Powell Butte.

Sounds like tasty fun on the high desert, and it sounds like the annual Lord’s Acre Day Sale.

It all starts at 7-am at the Powell Butte Christian Church, when they’ll bring out hundreds of home-made pies for sale by the slice or whole pie.

It’s a fundraiser dating back to 1947, an event church members work on all year long to pull off

“Even though we’re raising money to do the ministries here and the mission work here at the church, it’s really though is about serving our community, and that’s what gets me excited that I have a church here that is so excited about getting outside of themselves and serving,” said church pastor Trey Hinkle.

A thirty dollar entry fee includes a legendary barbecue lunch.