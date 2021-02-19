▶️ Funding approval to kick-start major affordable housing efforts in Bend

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Work continued Thursday on Veterans Village, a development near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office that will house up to 15 homeless vets in tiny homes.

“We can pay for the community center. It’s a $200,000 triple wide and that’s essential to the project,” said Dick Tobiason, Bend Heroes Foundation Chairman. “You can’t have homeless veterans without a place to feed them, showers, do their laundry. The most important thing is you need that building for case management.”

That $200,000 is coming from the City of Bend as part of a $1.3 million investment in three affordable housing projects that promise more than 400 units across the city.

Bend City Councilors approved the funds Wednesday night.

The investment will also help pay for the Mary Rose apartments, an affordable housing project at the intersection of Mary Rose Place and NE 27th.

The city also gave money to help buy a 5-acre site on Hwy 20 east of town, bring it within the city’s urban growth boundary facilitate another 200 units of affordably priced housing.

“These projects are 2- to 3-years away from completion,” said Racheal Baker, City of Bend affordable housing coordinator. “These funds kind of kick start, get the applications started and help provide them leverage in their applications to the other funding sources in the state and federal government.”

There are multiple projects currently under construction that received Affordable Housing Funds including Phoenix Crossing on NE Forbes Road, Stillwater Crossing Apartments on South Highway 97 and Canal Commons 2 near Pine Nursery Park.

Established in 2006, Bend’s Affordable Housing Fund collects one-third of one percent of building permit fees and uses the proceeds to acquire land that is deed-restricted for affordable housing.

To date, the fund has contributed to obtaining or creating more than 800 affordable housing units.