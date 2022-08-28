▶️ Full honors for Bend firefighter Daniel Harro and his brother, Mark Harro

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend Fire & Rescue held a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho. They were the only two occupants of the aircraft along with Daniel and Elisif’s dog, Cinder, who miraculously survived and is recovering at home in Bend.

Daniel and Mark were returning from a backcountry flying and camping trip when the crash occurred, the cause of which is still undetermined.

Daniel Harro is survived by his wife, Elisif, and Mark Harro is survived by his wife Kelly.

The Harro brothers are also survived by their parents, John and Denise Harro, and younger sister, Laura.

At the request of both families, the memorial was a joint service for the brothers and included a full fire service active duty death ceremony arranged by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Honor Guard, and numerous other emergency service agencies.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been established to help support the families with mounting expenses during this time. If you would like to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/daniel-harro and https://www.gofundme.com/f/mark-harro to leave your donation.

There are also online memorials for the brothers where visitors can share encouraging words, memories, and photos for the families. Visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DanielHarro/ to visit Daniel Harro’s memorial page and https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/MarkHarro/ to visit Mark Harro’s page.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to extend their deep gratitude to the community of Bend for supporting our fire family during this difficult time, as well as to our neighboring central Oregon fire departments and others throughout the state who have offered their love, support, and assistance to us. Words can’t express our appreciation for your actions.