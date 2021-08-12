▶️ Friends remember avid Bend cyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A 61-year Bend man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by an apparent drunk driver while riding a road bike on Century Drive.

A friend remembered Richard Wolf as an avid cyclist and good guy…and said the incident has nothing to do with cycling safety.

Police responded to the crash on Century Drive near the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway Welcome Station about 6:15 Tuesday night.

Oregon state police said a Toyota Landcruiser, driven by 19-year-old Flynn Lovejoy of Bend, was heading east when he drifted onto the shoulder and hit 61-year-old Richard Wolf, of Bend.

Wolf died at the scene.

“Richard rode for our team. A highly skilled cyclist. He raced on the track, cyclocross, mountain bike, road raced,” said Susan Conner, Sunnyside Sports owner. “A highly skilled individual on the bike for sure. He happened to be at the same place at the same time as this kid who….who… yeah.”

Sunnyside Sports described Wolf as an “all-around good guy” in a Facebook post.

The bike shop says they are holding Wolf’s family and friends tightly and wish everyone grace.

Several cyclists from around the area posted tributes to him on social media as well.

“This isn’t about cycling safety. This is about driving safety,” Conner said. “Drunk drivers kill people. They kill cyclists. They kill walkers. Drunk drivers are the perpetrators of this.”

Lovejoy was taken to Deschutes County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, and manslaughter.