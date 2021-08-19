▶️ Friends of cyclist Rich Wolf killed by intoxicated driver launch safety campaign

Friends of Rich Wolf, the cyclist hit and killed by a drunk driver last week on Century Drive, are taking action to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving.

The campaign to stop drunk and drugged driving is in honor of both Wolf and Marika Stone, Bend residents who were killed while riding their bikes by intoxicated drivers.

An informal memorial made of flowers, water bottle and a small sign marks the spot on Century Drive where Wolf died.

A 19-year-old motorist is charged with drunk driving and manslaughter in the case.

“I felt like I had to do something,” said Karen Kenlan, a friend of Wolf’s. “I want to get the word out that this is not okay to keep happening. We’ve lost two teammates to drunk and impaired drivers.”

Kenlan launched a GoFundMe campaign to stop drunk and drugged driving.