▶️ Freestyle motocross event raises money for Redmond Senior Center

Thursday night at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond was a freestyle motocross event benefiting a good cause.

It is a fundraiser, and the money went toward helping the Redmond Senior Center this year.

Local Redmond rider Justin Homan has been competing in motocross events for 20 years, a top guy in the nation with several X-games medals.

“We do X-games style tricks and such you see on TV all the time, but you have never seen in person, and this is up close and personally because the fencing is close. Safe, but this is the real deal, and people have a great,” Homan said.

The Operations Manager for the senior center, Randy Graves, says they have over 5,000 people that use the center every week, and there needs to be a big focus on the seniors, stating that 34% of Redmond will be over 62 in the next five years.

“We’re going to be receiving $10,000, and what we get to purchase with that is new chairs for our dining room, and we have a great congregate that comes every day for meals, and we are in great need of new chairs,” Graves said.

The Fundraiser was put on by Homan’s team MX-13, the Redmond Rotary Club, and the event host, Wild Ride Brewing.

“Events like this are kind of ingrained in our DNA here at Wild Ride,” said taproom supervisor Joe Moynihan. “Any way we can be involved in the community and raise money and give back to the community. That is what we are all about.”

The riders put on a quick show for this standing-room-only crowd, jumping 40 feet in the air and 80 feet in distance.

This event has been happening for several years in Redmond, with a different beneficiary every year.

“I do the events here locally because I have a 20-year-long career here riding dirt bikes, which is amazing, and the local community and businesses have been amazing. So, this is my way of giving back.”

Homan and his MX13 team perform this weekend at the Airshow of the Cascades.