▶️ Free fair, ride passes at vaccine clinics; Fairgrounds taking precautions

by Steele Haugen

You can get a free pass to the fair, or free rides at the Deschutes County Fair.

All you have to do is get your COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Deschutes County Public Health will host vaccine clinics all week, like Monday’s at the Sister’s Fire House.

Show up, get your vaccine and they will also give you some freebies to use at the fair.

“They’re really taking advantage of that free bracelet or the tickets, and we are also hearing concern for the delta variant or school coming up, so there’s really a mix of reasons people are coming down,” said Deschutes County Public Health Nurse Shannon Walker.

If you aren’t planning on going to the fair, and still plan on getting vaccinated, you can also win $100 gift cards to local businesses through a raffle.

A vaccination booth is at the fair this year from 3-6 p.m. and due to COVID concerns, the fairgrounds will have masks available, as well as sanitation stations.

“Following the state-mandated guidelines those that are unvaccinated are not required to wear masks on an indoor space, though we will continue to recommend those for those that are visiting, whether they are vaccinated or not, out of abundance of precaution,” said Deschutes County Fairgrounds Director Geoff Hinds.

Jefferson County held its fair last week and attendance was double from 2019.

Hinds etimates around 35,000 people made the trip this year.

Hinds expects a large crowd in Redmond, but not much larger than usual.