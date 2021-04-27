▶️ Foundation prepares care packages as thank you to Bend-La Pine teachers, staff

A small army of volunteers prepared care packages today for more than 2,000 teachers and staff at Bend-La Pine Schools.

The care packages will be delivered to the schools on Tuesday to thank educators for staying focused on students during the pandemic.

Into each care package goes a water bottle filled with candy and coupons, a book of discounts to local businesses, cookies, chips, and energy bars.

All the goodies were donated, and all the people doing the work are volunteers.

“We really hope the educators and staff in Bend-La Pine schools feel that community support for all they’ve done this year,” said Angie Cole, Education Foundation Faculty Chair. “It’s been an amazing effort for a challenging year. We really want them to know how much they are appreciated.”

Every thank you on every note in every care package is handwritten.

“I have three children in the school district, and I think it’s really important to send appreciation to the staff who’ve had a challenging year,” said Anne Westerhoff, volunteer. “In fact, every year I like to do anything I can to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools typically funds classroom grants and activity fee scholarships.

This year, the Foundation has focused on expressing appreciation to educators and school staff during a difficult year.

“We’ve been working on this initiative for the past four months. We are very excited to celebrate our teachers, staff, and everyone who’s worked so hard this last COVID year to make sure our community along with our kids have been taken care of,” said Michele Emery, Education Foundation Vice President.

The volunteers involved come from parent-teacher organizations, local businesses and individual community members who heard about the project and wanted to help.