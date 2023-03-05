▶️ Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles remembered

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A celebration of life and service ceremony took place Saturday for former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles. He passed away in January at the age of 77.

Sheriff Stiles was elected the seventh Deschutes County sheriff, serving from 2001-2007. During his time, he started the “shop with a cop” program and founded the Sheriff’s Office Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth program.

Rather than flowers, the family is requesting tax deductible donations to the “Les Stiles Legacy Leadership Scholarship” at the Oregon Community Foundation.

