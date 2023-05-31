▶️ For the second year Bend softball loses heartbreaker in semifinals game

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend softball team led by recent UCLA commit, pitcher Addisen Fisher and first year head coach Rob Ray hosted Lebanon in the 5A state semifinals game on Tuesday.

Bend, the No. 2 ranked team in the state hosted the No. 3-ranked Lebanon and fell to the Warriors 4-3.

Lebanon took an early 4-0 lead and was able to keep the Lava Bears at bay for the victory.

Bend scores three runs in the bottom of the third inning, but could not find a way to get the tying run to cross home plate.

The Lava Bears ended the season with a 26-3 overall record.

Ace pitcher, Fisher is a junior and is returning for her senior year next season.