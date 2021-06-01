▶️ For $1.8 million, you could own this Central Oregon cave and nearby house

by Hannah Sievert

Real Estate Broker Shelly Swanson has sold many houses in her 22 years as a realtor.

But none have offered an amenity like this.

“This is definitely the most unique,” Swanson said. “I’ve never sold a cave before.”

A cave — big enough to stand in and walk through — along with the home that sits just a few yards away, is now for sale in northeast Bend for $1.8 million.

The cave is a lava tube cave named Horse Cave No. 2.

Owners James and Suzanne Brierley bought the ten-acre property the cave sits on in 2017 as a remodel project.

At first, the Brierleys weren’t sure where the cave was on the property, as snow covered the ground at the time.

But months later, they found an opening into a cavern that was much larger than they anticipated.

“The first thing that strikes you when you go down is how big it is, but once you get past the size, it strikes you how beautiful it is,” Suzanne Brierley said. “There’s lots of different color and texture.”

Suzanne Brierley says the property could have lots of possibilities. It could be purchased by another family, but also purchased as an event venue or bed and breakfast.

The cave could host dinner parties, become a wine cellar or even hold a concert.

“We hope whoever does buy it keeps up with the cave,” James Brierley said. “It’s a really unique deal.”

The 3-bed, 3-bath home has been on the market for 18 days and it’s already received some interest.

Swanson said they’re still getting the word out about the property and still showing the home and cave to potential buyers.