▶️ Food pantries, those in need, feeling pre-holiday supply chain crunch

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Hellen Henderson drove from Prineville Friday and waited in a line of cars outside the Giving Plate in Bend, thankful for a Thanksgiving food box.

“When you open up your cupboards and there’s nothing in there, nothing to feed your family, there’s nothing worse, she said.

But this year, thanks to national supply chain issues and inflation, local food banks are experiencing a similar feeling.

Scarcity is becoming a real problem and food bank shelves are running dry.

The Giving Plate is giving clients gift cards for meat because turkeys are so hard to find this year.

Typically, the nonprofit spends about $6,000 on its Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

“And if it wasn’t for the support from the community, it would’ve been closer to $10,000 for us to feed the number of families that we’re feeding this year compared to last year,” said Ranae Staley, executive director of The Giving Plate.

St. Vincent DePaul said their per-month spending on food has jumped 25 to 40% with items liked canned and fresh produce almost impossible to find.

All this just before the busiest season of the year for food pantries.

“So we’re anticipating then, an even greater demand when those Snap Benefits end,” said Carly Sanders, food program director at NeighborImpact.

Food scarcity will fluctuate, just like every issue with supply and demand.

But the growth of Central Oregon is also leaving more families hungry.

“Eighty-five percent of those we’re serving are working poor. They just don’t have the savings to withstand the curve balls life throws,” Staley said. “And so we have high rents here. It’s not just about the food costs. Living in Central Oregon is becoming extremely difficult.”

But as these problems persist, so does the graciousness of the community.

The sides for The Giving Plate’s Thanksgiving dinner boxes were all donated by locals and give folks like Henderson a reason to celebrate this time of year.

“I’m glad that there’s, this is available to people because in my age I’ve gone through this before and it’s a rough one,” she said.