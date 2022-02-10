▶️ DoorDash driver’s car stolen; thieves targeting delivery vehicles

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Imagine you’re a driver for DoorDash.

You go to the local McDonald’s to pick up a delivery order, you walk outside, and your car along with all of your belongings, is gone.

On Tuesday, Zachary Derreberry saw his 2017 Ford Escape leave the South 3rd street McDonald’s along with his wallet, passport, and other precious items.

“I saw my life drive away,” said Derreberry.

Derreberry moved to Bend three months ago to reinvent himself as a stand-up comedian.

“I lost my girlfriend and my home at the same time,” Derreberry said, “and kind of scurried together and all I had was my car.”

So when his car, the place he lived out of when he first moved to Bend, left the McDonald’s parking lot without him, Derreberry was crushed.

“It was the only thing that kept me alive,” Derreberry said.

He said the thief probably noticed the DoorDash sticker he kept in his window.

“I started looking and I’ve seen that this is a popular,” Derreberry said, “I’ve noticed several different people around the area have said once you do this, you’re in trouble.”

Derreberry’s insurance refused to cover the cost of the car, which he is still making payments for.

According to a local insurance provider, covering a car used for delivery or driving apps like Uber and Lyft, is a whole different ball game.

“The exposure is a lot different when you’re putting yourself in a situation where you’re in and out of these places and parking lots is frequency and propensity for loss is just higher,” said Charles Earp the owner of People’s Insurance.

Earp said the problem is becoming more and more frequent.

“Just from other agents here in Central Oregon, I bet I hear of it at least once a month,” Earp said.

“The safety and security of our community is paramount,” said DoorDash in a statement, “This report is extremely concerning and we’re actively investigating, so we can take appropriate action, and stand ready to assist law enforcement.”

DoorDash does provide services to use if a car is damaged or stolen while working.

For Derreberry, he hopes to use this misfortune in his comedy set, to let laughter heal a tough pill to swallow.

“I’ll talk about how I got fired yesterday,” Derreberry said. “Oh wait, I’m just kidding, my car was stolen.”