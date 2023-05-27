▶️ Fisher, Lava Bears fly past Comets, move on to semifinals game

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The No.2 ranked 5-A softball team in state, The Bend Lava Bears took care of business against Crater on Friday, earning a 7-0 victory.

Bend now takes on Lebanon at home on Tuesday.

In 4-A the Crook County Cowgirls took on the top-rated Henley Hornets and held their own, losing 9-8.

In baseball, Ridgeview lost to West Albany 8-2 in an away game.

Also traveling, the Mountain View Cougars who lost to Wilsonville 4-1.

At the 4-A level, Crook County lost to No. 1 ranked Scappoose 8-1.

In 3-A, Sisters lost to Cascade Christian 9-2, and the La Pine Hawks fell to Banks 8-4.