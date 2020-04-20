▶️ First time Boston Marathon qualifier laments a dream on hold

Today was supposed to be Boston Marathon day for about 31,000 runners from all over the world – including many from Central Oregon.

The race was rescheduled for September, but there’s something special about running through the streets of Boston on Patriots’ Day that will be missed.

Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Cody Rheault brings us the story of a local runner who qualified for his first Boston Marathon, but will have to wait a few months to run thanks to COVID-19.