▶️ Fire detection camera thief caught; Stolen equipment left in bag on the road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week.

The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted today by a grand jury and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, according to JCSO.

Police took McPherson to the Jackson County Jail and, due to a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm, is not eligible for pre-trial release.

McPherson and another suspect were captured on surveillance footage breaking into the tower around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The additional suspect shown in the surveillance footage has not been identified.

JCSO says detectives have identified a person of interest and are actively working to identify the additional suspect by analyzing latent prints and submitting DNA.

Officers arrested McPherson during a traffic stop Friday after receiving the tip and matching his photos to the surveillance footage. After searching his vehicle, detectives discovered burglary tools. During a search warrant of his property on the 2000 block of Shelly Lane in Prospect, detectives found a restricted weapon he was not allowed to possess as a convicted felon. Investigators also discovered a black-market marijuana grow on the property, says JCSO. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant and destroyed 256 cannabis plants and 300 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana on the property. There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling or processing at this location.

Later Friday, dispatch received a call about a duffel bag at the intersection of 1st Street and Highway 62 with a note which read “call the cops.” JCSO says deputies retrieved the bag and it contained items matching that of the stolen ODF equipment.

The solar panels and batteries are still missing.

The theft disabled ODF’s early fire detection capability for the northeastern portion of Jackson County near Prospect. ODF is currently working to get the camera system back up and running.