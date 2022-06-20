▶️ Father’s Day Classic Car Show returns to General Duffy’s for 2nd year

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

It was time for dads to start their engines on Sunday.

Families enjoyed time together at General Duffy’s Waterhole for the 2nd Annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show.

100 cars were on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ready for inspections and approvals from local dads.

“Since it’s a Father’s Day classic, we wanted to have 1992 and older so we could have some memories around here for all the fathers around,” said Aaron Hofferber, the event coordinator. “And having the newer cars beyond 1992 is pretty much anything you can find on the streets these days, so we wanted to have something classic, bring back some memories for the dads out here today.”

The cars were all entered for raffle-style prizes at the end of the event, which boasted several sponsors including Les Schwab Tires and Hatfield’s RV Repair.

“We’re really hoping everyone out here just has a great Father’s Day and enjoys themselves,” Hofferber said. “That’s the goal of everything out here today, is for everyone to just come together, enjoy the day, keep it low stress.”

Two other car shows are on the docket for this summer at General Duffy’s: Park and Chill on August 14, and a September 11 show to raise money for the Valhalla Project.