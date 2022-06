by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Friday night was opening day for the Bend Elks baseball team.

They took on the Wenatchee Applesox to kick off the season.

It was the first game of a three game series against the Sox.

Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks, the Bend Elks and their fans are back at Vince Genna stadium.

The Elks are back in town and the season is just getting started.

The Elks host the Applesox again Saturday at 6:35 and Sunday at 5:05