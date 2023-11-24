▶️ Family Kitchen serving Thanksgiving Meals in Downtown Bend until 6:30 p.m.

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Family Kitchen in downtown Bend is serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need until 6:30pm this evening.

They expect to serve over 500 meals to those in need.

Eric Lindstrom stopped by the kitchen today to see the preparations and meet the volunteers that make it all possible.

