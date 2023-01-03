▶️ Family celebrates new baby at home, first 2023 baby born in Bend

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

One local family had a new year they won’t forget.

“She definitely took her time to get here,” said new mother, Briana Denman. “She was actually due on the 23rd but wanted to make a big debut. So she decided to be the first baby born on January 1st. So, that was a lot of fun.”

She was born on New Years just after 3 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

“It just kind of like took off, and then we knew she was going to come very quickly after the first of the year, and all the nurses said she is going to be the first one born like she is going to be the first on in Deschutes County,” said Briana.

Before they knew it, their baby arrived.

“It sounds so cliche, but it really was like a life-changing type of experience,” said new father Blake Denman. “It wasn’t like this profound love right off the bat, it was just oh .. here is this little human.”

Remy Aspen Denman is the name of the first baby born in Bend.

Aspen the middle name, for sentimental reasons, but in dad-like fashion, there was another motive for the name.

“Her initials are RAD .. she’s rad,” said Blake. “That was the main .. the main reasoning.”

On the first day of the year, the first baby was born in Bend and the first child for parents Briana and Blake.

“A lot of firsts,” said Briana. “She is a lot of firsts, for sure. She’s pretty rad.” I mean she feels obviously pretty special to us, so it is like fun for her to be the first and have that specialness around her birthday. So, definitely very exciting.”