▶️ Families reuniting thanks to new rules for limited senior center visitations

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Jean Kassing looks forward to seeing her 98 year old mother-in-law, Dorothy, at Juniper Springs Senior Living in Redmond.

However throughout the pandemic, it’s been difficult.

“I think they’re doing everything they can to keep everyone well, and that’s important,” Kassing said. “But they’re also working on the mental part. The emotional part.”

When Kassing does get to visit, there are precautions in place.

“Just to have our hands sanitized, no hugs, and to all wear masks,” Kassing said.

Other precautions include visitors and residents sitting six feet apart, visitor screenings, one family of up to two people at a time, and 30 minute time slots.

Juniper Springs has allowed scheduled outdoor visitation since summer.

Their management company, Compass Senior Living based out of Eugene, now feels comfortable enough to shift those visits indoors.

Offering scheduled, limited in-person visitation Regency Village, Bend

Cascades of Bend Assisted Living, Bend

Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village, Bend

Aspen Ridge Memory Care, Bend

Country Side Living, Redmond Working on offering limited in-person visitation Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living and Memory Care, Bend

Prestige Senior Living, Bend

Brookside Place Assisted Living Community, Redmond

They will however stop if county case numbers spike.

“You know it may not be perfect, it may not be ideal,” Amira Fahoum, Compass Senior Living communications leader said. “But at this point in time we want people to connect in anyway they can.”

All the same precautions as outdoor visits will be in place.

The only major difference being visitors and residents meeting in a specific part of the building, away from others. That area is sanitized in-between each visit.

Multiple local assisted living homes tell Central Oregon Daily that they’re also offering in-person visitation, or at least in the planning process.

Kassing says she thinks in-person visitation benefits both residents and their families.

“When she (Dorothy) talks to my husband, she’s very sad that we can’t come visit,” Kassing said. “So I think the opening up visitation is important.”