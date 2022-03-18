▶️ Explosives used to fall hazard trees along the Metolius River trail

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

If a tree falls in the woods, does anybody hear it?

They heard it in Camp Sherman Thursday when the Forest Service used high explosives to blast down a tree that was threatening to fall on the Metolius River trail.

About a mile downstream from Camp Sherman, a wind uprooted tree fell across the Metolius River Trail and came to rest against a smaller tree.

Not even the most experienced sawyers were willing to cut due to the tension in the leaning trees, so the decision was made to use explosives.

“What the blast will do is knock the stem off that smaller tree, the blast will go through it. It will push that tree off its stump and then both trees will fall to the ground,” predicted Mike Karr, a U.S. Forest Service Region 6 Blaster Examiner.

Blasters packed a 16-pound charge of emulsion-based high explosives in a pyramid shape on the trunk of the smaller tree holding up the larger tree.

Nearby trails and roads were closed, and all personnel withdrew to a safe distance.

“There’s shrapnel,” Karr said. “The wood fibers generally fly 200-300 feet but if there’s a knot directly in the push of the explosive you can project a hidden knot farther away.”

Warned about the shock wave generated by the explosives, I left behind my cell phone to record the moment.

The trees fell exactly as planned.

“It’s an overwhelming success,” said Ian Reid, Sisters Ranger District Supervisor. “Blasting took the place of chainsaws. It didn’t put our employees at risk on an extremely dangerous bind. It worked exactly as intended. It’s a testament to the expertise of the blasters, our firefighters and the incident commander who oversaw this operation.”

“Now that everything is safe, we are going to bring in some sawyers and cut out some sections of the downed trees to allow trail traffic to go through,” said Sara Baughman, Sisters Rangers District Recreation Team Leader.

A short detour is in place until the trunks of the trees lying across the trail can be cut.

The hope is to complete the work before spring break.