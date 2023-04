by Scott Elnes

A new exhibit at the Dechutes Historical Museum that explores the local roots of mountain biking opens Saturday.

It’s titled ‘Kluners and Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels’.

They are throwing a party to kick off the exhibit, festivities start at 4 p.m.

The Deschutes Historical Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend.