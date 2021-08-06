▶️ Eviction moratorium gives NeighborImpact more time to help locals in need

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

While the CDC has extended the moratorium on renter evictions, NeighborImpact is working to help locals who have fallen behind on their rent during the pandemic.

The agency has been tasked to distribute nearly $13 million in state and federal COVID relief funds.

The work has been slowed by a computer software system implemented this year to process applications.

“We’ve shifted our process to navigate around the software system really almost on a daily basis, so that’s been a challenge for our team but we feel like we’ve got the right recipe right now and that we can move forward swiftly and efficiently, hopefully staving off the majority of the evictions across Central Oregon,” said Molly Heiss, housing stabilization director at NeighborImpact.

Neighborimpact is currently reviewing $7.7 million worth of requests for rental assistance locally.

And there’s still money available.

Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until 2022 or until program funds run out. In most cases, payment will be made by NeighborImpact directly to the landlord or utility provider.

Those applying through NeighborImpact’s website will be redirected to the OERA portal, as required by the Treasury.

To find out additional information about criteria or to apply to the OERAP program, visit www.oregonrentalassistance.org or www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief.