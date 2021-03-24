▶️ Event planners still looking at best and worst-case scenarios for summer

BY BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Event planners are looking ahead for the best- and worst-case scenarios as the 2021 outdoor event season approaches.

Concerts are planned this summer at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend’s Old Mill District, but a lot depends on how quickly would-be concert-goers are able to get immunized against COVID.

“We have dozens of artists who are holding dates on the calendar who all want to come and play and we have a new stage coming so we are hoping we can get some new acts on there,” said Marney Smith, Les Schwab Amphitheater General Manager. “My expectation is sometime around mid-June to early August, we’ll be able to host shows and do so safely.”

Smith says there may be an announcement as early as April for a big-name concert in August.

Other stars must align for concerts to happen: Musical acts need to schedule concerts in neighboring states to make tours worth their while.

The amphitheater needs time to hire the couple hundred staffers needed to run the concerts.

In the meantime, small events hosted by merchants are already happening.

“Free Spirit, they are doing free yoga classes along the river which was super popular last year,” said Beau Eastes, Old Mill District Marketing Director. “Athleta, which has traditionally done workout classes on the weekends, they are using the same space by the pump house to have fitness classes outdoors. As soon as it gets warm out, Greg’s will host outdoor music on their patio.”

Other events planned this year include the 2021 Salmon Run on April 10 at Pronghorn Resort with both in-person and virtual participation.

The Bend Farmers’ Market plans to operate with COVID safety protocols on Wednesdays May 5 through October 15.

The first Central Oregon BBQ, Brews & Whiskey Festival is planned at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in June.

“Theater in the Park” and the “Haulin Aspen” full, half or half of a half marathon are planned in August.

The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival is planned Labor Day weekend.

Visit https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-events/page/3/ and https://www.layitoutevents.com/media/ for event details.