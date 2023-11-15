▶️ End of the year banquet celebrates Summit Boys soccer championship season

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Another blue trophy belongs to the Summit boys’ soccer team.

“As the clock ticks down, you know that excitement’s there, and there’s nothing better than when it hits zero,” said head coach Tom Bunnell. “Just the celebration for the guys is so fun, you know? I mean, that is why you play the game, and especially high school sports. High school sports are really cool.”

The Summit Storm boys soccer team is your 5A Oregon High School state soccer champions, and on Tuesday night, it was time to celebrate.

“I mean, won a state championship,” said senior Tommy Carroll. “Lots of positive, super happy. Some great growth from players overall this season.”

From the seniors to the freshmen, everyone contributed to this championship season.

“After the 3-0 South Eugene game in the preseason, I feel like after that game confidence just started growing after that, and like we just started seeing in practices like we knew we had a chance of getting to the final, and we just had to put in results and effort,” said freshman Quentin Swanston.

The Storm ended the season with a 15-1-3 overall record and outscored opponents 73-7 this year.

“So I didn’t really know the guys,” Bunnell said. “I could tell right away that it was a great group of guys, a real tight-knit group of guys, good friends. They got along, and with me, the team concept is everything, especially in high school sports. You don’t have enough time not to be friends.”

It’s the program’s second state title in the last three years, the first under new head coach Tom Bunnell.

“It’s a celebration with all the teams, which, you know, it’s something here that I think we’re going to really go with, and that is you’ve got 80 guys and they’re the team,” Bunnell said. “I know that sounds really cliche, but this is where you kind of get to celebrate the program as a whole and what’s coming.”