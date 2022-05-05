▶️ Emotions run high during public hearing on Bend shelter code changes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In front of a packed crowd at Bend Municipal court, city councilors heard from community members about homelessness concerns in the area.

Bend City Council welcomed back its first in-person, public meeting since before the pandemic.

Emotions were high with a lot of concerns about what will happen with the homeless shelter and where they might go.

More than 100 people were at the city of Bend’s public hearing on homeless shelter code changes.

Around 30 people signed up to give public comments.

Several of them voiced concerns over the proposed code changes, while others saw a major need to try and those on the streets.

Before public comments were made, the city council gave a presentation and brought in current shelter operators, asking several questions.

The Public did not speak until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night and several people left before the comment section was finished.

City Council will return with a first reading on the shelter code changed May 18.