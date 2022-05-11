▶️ Election day is a week away: what you should know

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday, May 17th is the official last day to cast your ballot for the 2022 primary election and maybe there’s some things people still need to know.

Outside of the Post Office on 4th Street, I asked people if they’ve voted yet.

“Not yet, no,” said Linda Erickson.

Erickson said she plans to vote soon.

“Yes I’m going to mail mine right now,” said Brian Berkke.

“Oh yeah,” said David Fox.

“Not yet,” said Gus Juarez.

“I don’t want any last minute changes, anything like that, so I wait till the end,” said Faye Phillips.

“We get to 40-45%, that would be good for a primary election,” said Steve Dennison, the Deschutes County Clerk.

Now a legislative change to allow day-of postmarks makes voting even easier.

“If you cast your ballot or you bring it to the post office on election day and you make sure that you get that post mark, if we receive it within 7 days after election day, we can count that ballot,” Dennison said.

Say goodbye to those voting privacy sleeves taking up extra paper.

“Roughly half the counties around the state have moved away from providing those envelopes,” Dennison said.

Instead, the return envelope has safe-guard patterning inside, protecting ballots.

You also get more time if your ballot signature needs proofing.

“Traditionally you would’ve had 14 days after election day to resolve that issue to cure your signature,” Dennison said “With the postmark change that date is now 21 days after election day.”

As for how people are voting…

“Drop off,” Erickson said.

“Mail,” Fox said.

“I think by mail,” Juarez said.

“I plan to fill out the ballot and drop it off at the drop box,” Phillips said.

Though voting is flexible, The security around voting is tight as can be.

Through monitored and key card blocked doors and in a room with its own digital connection.

“We’re going to verify every signature on each ballot return envelope to verify that is the voter that signed that return envelope,” Dennison said.

Four employees of different political affiliations will take turns counting and sorting ballots, while the ballot counting machines, tested four times including this Wednesday morning to ensure no ballot is mistaken.

“We mail every voter their ballot and we just hope that every voter that’s eligible that has their ballot in their hand casts it,” Dennison said “We want everyone to vote.”

Just remember to vote on Tuesday, May 17th.