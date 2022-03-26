▶️ Early allergy season in Central Oregon due to warm weather

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

The flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and spring has sprung.

For some, that means stocking up on allergy medication and suffering through symptoms.

Allergy season is well underway in Central Oregon with reports saying this weekend will hit moderate and up to highs for tree pollen.

“First day in Bend my eyes kind of puffed up and a lot of watery eyes so I had to run down to Safeway and get some allergy medicine,” said Lawrence Macedo, who’s visiting Bend from San Jose, “Luckily it kicked in about 30 minutes ago.”

“My eyes itch like crazy,” said Andrea Pirolo, a Bend resident, “I feel like, right now I only have one contact in, because one eye was just doing something crazy.”

“Definitely during this time of year we’ve seen a lot more patients come in for their allergies,” said Ripdeep Mangat, an M.D. for the Allergy and Asthma Care Center.

March is prime time for allergies in Central Oregon.

The main culprit – juniper trees

“A lot of people have possibly been exposed to Juniper pollen in other areas but we have a lot more Junipers so we’ll see that they’re more symptomatic,” Mangat said “Some of them move here and it takes time for them to develop symptoms.”

“I just moved here from Montreal, so it’s hard for me to tell what’s normal and what’s not but it’s not like this in Montreal,” Pirolo said, “I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

According to Mangat, this allergy season started earlier than the typical end-of-March bloom.

That’s due to the mild winter across the High Desert

“When we get the warmth, we get pockets where the warmth can release pollen and people can get symptomatic,” Mangat said.

Depending on the upcoming weather, spring sniffles may continue into the summer allergy season.

“I think people can underestimate how allergies affect them,” Mangat said.

In some cases, grogginess, minor itchiness, and headaches are all symptoms people will push through because they aren’t aware of being allergic.

Mangat advised seeing an allergy specialist if those symptoms occur, and that quick fixes like the occasional allergy pill are better to complement an allergy-preventing routine instead of replacing it.

But get what works for you ready.

“I think the allergies, they speak for themselves, you know?” Pirolo said.

“It’s a little more extreme here in Bend,” Macedo said.

“We are in the midst of it but there is still a lot more season to come,” Mangat said.

A typical allergy season in Oregon lasts till around April or May, however, higher temperatures and less of a winter could prolong those effects.