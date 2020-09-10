▶️ Drone footage shows devastation of Southern Oregon fire

(AP) Stunned residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix walked through a scene of devastation Thursday after one of the state’s many wildfires wiped out much of their community, including a mobile home park, houses and businesses.

This drone footage from ABC News shows the fire’s unbelievable path of destruction.

Authorities in Oregon now say more than 500,000 people statewide have been forced to evacuate because of wildfires.

The latest figures from Thursday evening come from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

That’s over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population.