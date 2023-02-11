▶️ Dozens line up in the cold for free scoops for a year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream continued their grand opening celebrations on Saturday.

“We’ve been here since they closed last night. They closed at 10 and we got out around like 10:30 after the workers left, “ said Johnathan Curtis.

Curtis was first in a long line of ice cream enthusiasts waiting for the 11 a.m. opening at the new shop in on South 97 in Bend.

Free stuff will draw a crowd, and that was evident by the line of people in chairs, blankets, and sleeping bags that wrapped around the building.

“We’ve been here since three in the morning,” said Keegan O’Neill.

The reward for their chilly wait, free ice cream for a year to the first 100 patrons through the door.

Handel’s started back in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and now dishes out scoops at locations around the country.

