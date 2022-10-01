▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday.

The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival.

Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown.

Traditional German music filled the air as festival goes flapped their wings to the chicken dance on the lawn at Bend Brewing Company.

On NW Minnesota Avenue, the Boys and Girls Club of Bend hosted a cornhole tournament.

Oktoberfest events run until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Bend Fall Festival runs until 10 p.m. and continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.