by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 9th Annual Sunriver Brewing K9 Keg Pull was held Saturday to crown the top keg pulling pup, have some fun, and raise some money.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes showed up to pull empty beer kegs, growlers, and cans.

Nearly 200 dogs were pulling to make a paws-itive impact, the event is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charietes of Oregon and Southwest Washington.