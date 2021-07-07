▶️ Dogs hit the water for SUPs and Pups event at Elk Lake Resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dogs on stand-up paddleboards…it doesn’t get more “Bend” than that.

Saturday was the SUPs and Pups event at Elk Lake benefitting the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Racers ran to their boards and rallied a couple of laps around a course on the lake with their K-9 co-pilots.

Some participants had a mind of their own while others, like Kaya, knew exactly how to be a good dog.

“We paddleboard on the river all the time, hence her familiarity with it, but never competitively, but I think that might have to change now,” said Alex Hauptman.

Kaya and her human have only been paddling together since early last summer.

Local beer, BBQ and live music rounded out the festivities under the pines at the resort.